OMG! Things to take a dark turn in the upcoming episode of Udaariyaan, is Aasma safe?

Now it seems that things are going to take a dark turn. Aliya can be seen with a crutch in her hand in a villain mode but the question is, is she out for a hunt?
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 01/06/2024 - 20:41
Aasma

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. The show has been a favourite since its arrival and we have seen some of the previous main leads becoming our favourites like Priyanka Chahar Choudhary with Ankit Gupta and Twinkle Arora with Hitesh Bharadwaj. Currently the new pairing of Aditi Bhagat with Anuraj Chahal has become a new favourite. With each new episode, the show becomes more intense. The show revolves around the love-triangle between Aliya, Armaan and Aasma. The twists and turns in the story keep the audience hooked.

Also read - Udaariyaan: Woah! Armaan bumps into Aasma, while Aaliya takes the flight to Canada

Earlier, we see Aliya running into a lady who wants to hurt Aasma. Aliya tries to get a hold of her to get more details out but the lady tries to run away from her. Aliya chases the lady and while Aliya tries to get a hold of her, Raja sees her and tries to catch her but Sukhi stops him.

Coincidentally, Aasma and Armaan see Raja and Sukhi and stop the car to figure out what’s the matter and on getting to know about it, Aasma decides to handle Raja by herself. Therefore, she sends Sukhi and Armaan out of the car and tries to explain the scenario to Raja while Armaan keeps faith that she will handle the issue well. Meanwhile, Aasma assumes that Aliya must be playing some again against her once again.

Now it seems that things are going to take a dark turn. Aliya can be seen with a crutch in her hand in a villain mode but the question is, is she out for a hunt? Well, let’s watch the video to see what is about to go down in the upcoming episodes of Udaariyaan.

Take a look at the video below:

As we can see in the video, Aliya is out in villain mode, wearing a wedding outfit but is she out to kill Aasma?

Also read - Udaariyaan: OMG! Aaliya's evil plan to marry Armaan

Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Udaariyaan Colors tv Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Ankit Gupta Isha Malviya Hitesh Bharadwaj Twinkle Arora Sonakshi Batra Armaan Aliya Aasma Aditi Bhagat Anuraj Chahal TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 01/06/2024 - 20:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Motivating! Sheezan Khan learnt an important lesson from co-actor and Animal fame Upendra Limaye, read to know more
MUMBAI: Sheezan Khan is one of the most well-known actors in the television world who rose to fame with his stint in...
Fun Banter! Check out what Lakshmi aka Aishwarya Khare from Bhagya Lakshmi doesn’t want Rohit Suchanti aka Rishi to say
MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi has won the hearts of its audiences over the years with a great storyline and the chemistry...
OMG! Things to take a dark turn in the upcoming episode of Udaariyaan, is Aasma safe?
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. The show has been a favourite since its...
Adorable! Kumkum Bhagya actress Aparna Mishra re-shares a video of her with co-star Krishna Kaul spending time together
MUMBAI: One of the most loved ZEE TV shows, Kumkum Bhagya has seen a lot of changes over the time but has always...
Whoa! Armaan Malik set to tie the knot with Aashna Shroff in 2024; Reveals surprise proposal challenges
MUMBAI: Right now, well-known singer-songwriter Armaan Malik is living his finest life. He has been seeing Aashna...
Drop-Dead Gorgeous! Sakshi Malik just pushed the rewind button on her last year photo shoots breaking the internet with her ultra-hot avatars
MUMBAI : Sakshi Malik is a very well-known model and fitness influencer who will always be remembered for her...
Recent Stories
Armaan
Whoa! Armaan Malik set to tie the knot with Aashna Shroff in 2024; Reveals surprise proposal challenges
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sheezan
Motivating! Sheezan Khan learnt an important lesson from co-actor and Animal fame Upendra Limaye, read to know more
Lakshmi
Fun Banter! Check out what Lakshmi aka Aishwarya Khare from Bhagya Lakshmi doesn’t want Rohit Suchanti aka Rishi to say
Aparna
Adorable! Kumkum Bhagya actress Aparna Mishra re-shares a video of her with co-star Krishna Kaul spending time together
Salman
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Salman Khan lashes out at Ankita Lokhande for her biased decision towards Abhishek Kumar and eliminating him from the show
Abhishek
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! This is how Abhishek Kumar will re – enter the house; read to know
Vicky
Bigg Boss 17: Shocking! Vicky Jain reveals Ankita Lokhande is the reason he has lost all his friends