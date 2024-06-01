OMG! Things to take a dark turn in the upcoming episode of Udaariyaan, is Aasma safe?

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. The show has been a favourite since its arrival and we have seen some of the previous main leads becoming our favourites like Priyanka Chahar Choudhary with Ankit Gupta and Twinkle Arora with Hitesh Bharadwaj. Currently the new pairing of Aditi Bhagat with Anuraj Chahal has become a new favourite. With each new episode, the show becomes more intense. The show revolves around the love-triangle between Aliya, Armaan and Aasma. The twists and turns in the story keep the audience hooked.

Earlier, we see Aliya running into a lady who wants to hurt Aasma. Aliya tries to get a hold of her to get more details out but the lady tries to run away from her. Aliya chases the lady and while Aliya tries to get a hold of her, Raja sees her and tries to catch her but Sukhi stops him.

Coincidentally, Aasma and Armaan see Raja and Sukhi and stop the car to figure out what’s the matter and on getting to know about it, Aasma decides to handle Raja by herself. Therefore, she sends Sukhi and Armaan out of the car and tries to explain the scenario to Raja while Armaan keeps faith that she will handle the issue well. Meanwhile, Aasma assumes that Aliya must be playing some again against her once again.

Now it seems that things are going to take a dark turn. Aliya can be seen with a crutch in her hand in a villain mode but the question is, is she out for a hunt? Well, let’s watch the video to see what is about to go down in the upcoming episodes of Udaariyaan.

Take a look at the video below:

As we can see in the video, Aliya is out in villain mode, wearing a wedding outfit but is she out to kill Aasma?

