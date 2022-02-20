OMG! This throwback video of Neha Kakkar singing as a kid will melt your heart

MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar is one of the most popular singers. She is known for crooning songs for a number of Bollywood films. The pretty lady is seen as one of the judges in a singing reality show, Indian Idol 11.

The singer, who was a contestant in Indian Idol Season 2, is known for some amazing songs like O Saki Saki, Dilbar, Kaala Chashmah, and more.

Neha has a massive fan following and many fan clubs that are dedicated to her on social media.

We came across a throwback video where one can see Neha as a child singing at a function.

The ace signer looks so adorable and cute and shows her passion for singing from a very young age.

There is no doubt that the actress has come up the hard way and with a lot of dedication and has become one of the topmost bankable singers of the entertainment industry.

Neha is one of the most successful singers of Bollywood. Every song of hers is a chartbuster hit. The singer grabbed the headlines recently as she got married to RohanPreet Singh.

