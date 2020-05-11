OMG! Tiger Shroff tries a stunt on Raghav Juyal

MUMBAI: Star Plus dance reality show Dance Plus is a very successful series on television. The show sees contestants of all range and every kind of dance form is seen.

Remo Dsouza is the super judge along with his four captains - Suresh, Karishma, Dharmesh and Punit, where Karishma had replaced Shakti Mohan from the previous season.

The USP of the show is that it’s been hosted by Raghav who makes the show very entertaining, and the fun banter between Raghav and Shakti used to be loved by the audience.

On the show, many celebrities come to promote their movie and then have good fun with the contestants and the judges.

We came across a video where Tiger had come on the show to promote his movies and he tries a stunt on our very own Ginny pig Raghav.

In the video, you can see how Raghav places a bottle on his head and Tiger kicks it off his head.

But Raghav is quite sporting and brave as he stands still when Tiger performs the stunt.

Tiger is known for his stunts and gymnastics and the audience love to watch him perform.

( Also Read: When Akshay Kumar had a fight with Raghav)

It’s definetly now an easy stunt to perform but Tiger does it with so much ease.

Well, there is no doubt that Raghav is a lovely host on television and keeps entertaining the audiences and his fans with his funny tactics.

For more news and updates from the world of television and movies stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

( Also Read: Siddarth Shukla has a special connection with Raghav)