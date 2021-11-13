OMG! Times when Bigg Boss EXPELLED these contestants for their ARROGANT behavior

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 saw the emotional outburst of 'Titliaan wargah' singer and contestant Afsana Khan. She held a knife in hand, which indicated that she would harm herself. Afsana was called inside the confession room and was asked to leave the house for her behaviour. Other contestants who were thrown out of the house:-

Afsana Khan - Afsana Khan was hurt after being betrayed by her friends Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash for not giving her the VIP ticket. She took out her frustration on Shamita Shetty and Rajiv Adatia. Afsana accused Rajiv of following her to the bathroom and touching her inappropriately. She even threatened to file a case against him and was adamant that she will step out of the house only if Shamita and Rajiv are evicted.

Eijaz Khan - Ajaz Khan is a controversial personality and he always made headlines for all the wrong reasons. In Bigg Boss 8, Ajaz Khan sang a song very loudly that annoyed his co-contestant Ali Quli Mirza, which was followed by an altercation. Ajaz and Ali got into a fist fight, where Ajaz even tried to pin Ali down. This act wasn't tolerated by Bigg Boss, and he was immediately asked to leave the show.

Ali Quli Mirza was informed by Upen Patel that he is the most disliked person inside the Bigg Boss house, and nobody wanted to befriend him. This hurt Ali and he tried to sort out his differences with Sonali Raut, whom he had slapped. However, she refused his apology, and Ali tried to make an escape from the house before the Weekend Ka Vaar episode by climbing atop the roof of the house which is lined by barbed wire. This led to his ouster from the show.

Puneet Issar, who is famous for the role of Duryodhan in Mahabharat, was known for his temper inside the Bigg Boss house. During a task, he applied immense physical force on Aarya Babbar that led to his elimination. However, he was brought back to the show albeit in jail.

VJ Andy passed some lewd remarks over Kushal Tandon's then girlfriend and co-contestant Gauahar Khan, which left his blood boiling. In a fit of rage, Kushal got violent with VJ and was shown the show's door. However, Kushal claimed that the host Salman Khan extended an apology to him.

Imam Siddiqui was seen in Bigg Boss 6 and the fashion designer had targeted co-contestant Aashka Goradia. He did not leave a single chance to bother her. Imam wore a nude colour bodysuit and acted like a tiger. He broke every ceramic and earthenware he came across in the house. This strange and unwanted behaviour was noticed by the Bigg Boss house, and he was asked to leave. However, he was given a re-entry on the show after he apologised to the Bigg Boss.

Pooja Missra was known to lose her temper at the drop of a hat. Her foul temper with co-contestant Siddharth Bhardwaj forced the makers of the show to evict her. Pooja was asked to bid adieu to the house after an alleged assault on Siddharth.

Rahul Mahajan was one of the entertaining contestants of the Bigg Boss house. His romance with Monica Bedi and Payal Rohatgi kept everyone hooked. However, he made a plan to elope with Raja Chaudhary, Zulfi Sayed and Ashutosh Kaushik and broke out of the house. They were caught and Raja, Zulfi apologised to Bigg Boss for their act but Rahul refused. This led to his eviction from the show. Rahul Mahajan was seen as a wild card entrant in Bigg Boss 14.

