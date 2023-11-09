OMG! “Too many misunderstandings have happened between the two”, Himanshi Parashar aka Sahiba of Teri Meri Doriyaann talks about the on-going track and the fights with Seerat

Himanshi Parashar plays the role of Sahiba in the show Teri Meri Doriyaann. While many people know the character of Sahiba very well, they are also interested to know the details about Himanshi’s life.


MUMBAI: 'Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show has a great ensemble cast, and this show brought forward 3 fresh pairings all of whom are very loved by the fans.

The show sheds light on the complexities of love. It's a story of three couples and how their lives get entangled, where viewers are left wondering the question- who will end up with whom?

Himanshi Parashar plays the role of Sahiba in the show Teri Meri Doriyaann. TellyChakkar met up with the actress at an event to talk about the er character and the show.

Talking about the fights between Sahiba and Seerat, she said, “The sisters have fought quite a lot and a lot has happened, too many misunderstandings have happened between the two and I wouldn’t say that any of them is wrong but the situations have become such that Sahiba is someone with a lot of dignity and even though Angad loves her a lot, but because of those misunderstandings, they have decided to take different paths but hopefully we will seem them together, let’s see”.

Vijayendra also chimed in and said, “Angad is not going to make up with her anymore, how many times should I do that, year, she gets angry and leaves (he said jokingly). But yes there have been misunderstandings and because of which they are angry”

Well, no matter how serious they get on screen, it’s great to see the two let their hair down and have fun.

ALSO READ:Teri Meri Doriyaann: Oh No! Seerat hurts Sahiba with her words

