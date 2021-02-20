OMG! Tragedy hits Star Plus show Pandya Store as the set catches fire

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Pandya Store has just gone air just a month ago and the show as got a good response from the viewers. The series is a remake of Star Vijay's Tamil series Pandian Stores.

The fans are loving the chemistry between Kinshuk Mahajan and Shiny Doshi and their characters slowly reaching out to the audiences.

Tragedy as a hit on the sets of Pandya store as fire breaks out on the sets of the show. The incident happened around 2: 30 Am at night.

One of the actresses on the show Krutika Desai confirmed the news on social media by sharing the video of the sets and said that a lot of damage and loss have happened but luckily no causalities.

The reason how the set caught fire is still unknown, but by god’s grace no one was injured or lost their lives.

The actors of the show are in shock and right now the shooting of the serial as been stalled.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

