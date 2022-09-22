OMG! TV actor Mahesh Thakur takes legal step after he has been duped of Rs 5.14 crores, details inside

MUMBAI: Popular television actor Mahesh Thakur has become a victim of financial fraud. The actor has filed a complaint at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai. As per reports, Thakur has filed a complaint against Mayank Goyal, alleging that the man has cheated him off a whopping Rs 5.43 crore.

As per reports, the person duped him on the pretext of paying court fees, for providing legal counselling and completing other legal formalities while representing him in a case.

Mahesh said that it is indeed a case of financial fraud, but he cannot reveal anything more as it is under investigation.

An official of Oshiwara police station was quoted saying as, “Since the last few months, Goyal demanded money from the actor on the pretext of filing a petition on the high court, the Supreme Court, in the name of paying court fees, providing legal counselling and other case-related formalities."

Meanwhile, even though Mahesh has not gone public with the details of the case on social media, his last tweet as of now is an homage to late comedian Raju Srivastava, who breathed his last on September 21.

