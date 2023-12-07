OMG! Twitter fans go gaga over Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's chemistry as their show Barsatein finally goes on-air!

Balaji Telefilms is all set to bring a new show titled Barsatein, starring Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles.
Barsatein

MUMBAI:  Balaji Telefilms is a powerhouse production house, known for shows that create a legacy. The latest is a new show titled Barsatein, starring Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles.

The chemistry between the two is palpable even in these few seconds, and yes, the hate-to-love trope is pretty done, but if done right, it can give you the best love story. The show has finally gone on air and the first two episodes, have sent the twitter fans into a frenzy and they have are raving about Shivangi and Kushal’s chemistry from the get go itself.

From their chemistry, to the love-hate trope, fans have a developed an affinity for Arandhana and Reyansh already. We have compiled some of the sweetest reaction of the fans right here for you and you can check them out now:

It is safe to say that it is love at first sight for us with Aaransh, aka Arandhana and Reyaansh. 

The story already has great start, and people are loving the show and even the aesthetic settings. 

How are you liking the show so far? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

