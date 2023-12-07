OMG! Twitter goes gaga over Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon's chemistry as their show Barsatein finally airs on Sony TV

MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms is a powerhouse production house, known for shows that create a legacy. The latest is a new show titled Barsatein, starring Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles.

The chemistry between the two is palpable, and yes, the hate-to-love trope is pretty monotonous, but if done right, it can give you the best love story. The show has finally gone on air and the first two episodes have sent the twitter fans into a frenzy. They have are raving about Shivangi and Kushal’s chemistry from the first episode itself.

From their chemistry to the love-hate trope, fans have a developed an affinity for Aaradhna and Reyansh already. We have compiled some of the sweetest reactions from fans right here for you, check them out:

So she doesn't hate him then I'm excited to watch what happened between them before 6 months #Barsatein pic.twitter.com/lyhxX8WGe7 — Little_Things (@firefliesstar0) July 11, 2023

It is safe to say that 'Aaransh' aka Aaradhna and Reyaansh is love at first sight for us with.

The story already had great start and people are loving the show with the aesthetic settings.

