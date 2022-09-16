OMG! Udaariyaan: FateJo aka Fateh and Tejo’s wedding pictures are out

Udaariyaan is all set to take a leap but before that, the day of Fateh and Tejo’s marriage is here.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 09/16/2022 - 16:47
MUMBAI :Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing turns and turns in the next episode. The audience is enthralled by the cast's superb performance. With each new episode, the show becomes more intense.

From getting married to falling in love and getting divorced, Fateh and Tejo have come a long way in their relationship. The couple has a huge fan base, and just recently, when the track about Fatejo getting married once more was released, there was a lot of support online.

Now that a behind-the-scenes photo from Fatejo's wedding has surfaced, it appears as if the big day has finally arrived. The couple looks stunning in pink. The fact that they were finally getting married delighted fans, who created some truly great edits for the occasion.

ALSO READ: Udaariyaan: Upcoming Love Story! Naaz wants everything that Nehmat has, Ekam too

But these behind-the-scenes pictures are really creating a buzz on the internet. As reported earlier, Priyanka and Ankit, who play Fateh and Tejo, will be leaving the show after the show takes a leap.

The post-leap story will focus on Nehmat and Naaz and their love story with Ekam. The story will take place 16 years after the events of the current storyline.  

But before that, Fateh and Tejo will finally get married again and get their happy ending. Check out the picture here:


Meanwhile, the promo for the story after the leap is here and the series has taken a time leap of 16 years, after which there’s going to be a love triangle between Nehmat, Ekam, and Naaz. Ekam is attracted to Nehmat, while Nehmat also has a soft corner for him. On the other hand, Naaz wants everything that Nehmat has, and so she wants Ekam too. As Nehmat and Ekam have their sweet nok-jhok, Naaz watches them from afar. As Naaz gets hurt on her feet, Ekam runs to her aid and carries her. While Naaz feels good about this, Nehmat is irked.

Fans are really excited about the leap, especially for the Fatejo wedding!

Are you excited about the leap? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:  Udaariyaan! OMG! Fateh and Tejo will finally get married! Check out the Wedding Invitation Card!

Udaariyaan Colors tv new promo FatEjo Tejo Fateh Sargun Mehta Ravi Dubey Dreamiyatta Productions Colors Karan V Grover Isha Malviya Hitesh Bharadwaj behind the scenes TellyChakkar
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

