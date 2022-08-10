OMG! Umar Riaz opens up about his bond with TejRan says “ Tejasswi was always Karan's priority and I was never close to her my friendship was with Karan and I have no problems with her ”

MUMBAI :Umar Riaz was one of the strongest contestants on the show. Since day one, he was loved by the audience.

His friendship with Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash was spoken about a lot.

Umar grabbed headlines for his continued fights with Pratik Sehajpal, as the two never got along with each other.

The doctor’s alliance was very strong with Karan since day one, and he proved his friendship during every task by supporting him unconditionally.

But then he got eliminated from the show just two weeks before the finale and the fans were disappointed since they wanted to see him in the finale.

Post the show, Umar achieved stardom, and his fan following reached another level.

These days, the doctor is being offered lots of projects but he is choosing his projects very wisely.



Recently in an interview, Umar broke his silence on his friendship with TejRan and what is status is like.

The actor said “In the Bigg Boss house, for Karan always Tejasswi was the priority and for obvious reasons and we used to talk to each other. I don’t have any issue with Tejasswi even now when we meet, we talk and say Hi – Hello but I am not that close to her as how I am to Karan”

Well, there is no doubt that since the show, Umar was very vocal and clear that he had no issues with Karan giving priority to Tejasswi and he understood the feelings, and its commendable to see that continues even today.

