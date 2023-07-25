OMG! Uorfi Javed on getting lip fillers and botox, “It’s the most painful thing ever, be careful”

MUMBAI :Uorfi Javed is constantly in the news for her bold yet bizarre dressing sense. She also makes headlines voicing her opinions about the current happenings and creates ripples in the media. She not only showcases her unusual outfits but is also known to voice her opinion where it matters.

Also Read-EXPLOSIVE! Urfi Javed gives a SASSY REPLY to Chahatt Khanna who took a dig at her | Deets Inside

Uorfi has been in the news lately for eye fillers that had gone wrong. Now she has spoken about her journey of getting fillers and botox. Uorfi took to social media to share pictures of some shocking pictures and captioned them, “Just clarifying there pictures are from 2016-2017 not current.’ She further wrote, “Sharing with you all my lip filler journey

I’ve been getting lip fillers from the age of 18 , I didn’t have that much money back then but I always felt my lips were too thin and I wanted bigger fuller lips . I went to dermat deni we’re ready to do it for less and these were the results at times ! I had to get them dissolved and mind it it’s the most painful thing ever !! I’m not telling people to not get them but Infact what I’m trying to say is just be careful while getting fillers or Botox .”



Uorfi further wrote, “I still very much have lip fillers just that I know what suits my face and I know now less is more . Encouraging everyone to throughly research before going to any doctor . I actually revvokend fillers to everyone , if you have some insecurities about your face or body instead of hating yourself or your face it’s just better to opt for fillers or surgeries but but but from a very good doctor only.”



Also Read-Ranbir Kapoor: 'I have never felt that I'm better or worse than anybody'

Giving another update on her skin’s condition, Uorfi wrote, “Will say this again, be very very careful before getting undereye fillers-my under eyes have bumps.” She also added, “The doctor ruined my under eyes even lips-I got my fillers dissolved so it’s better! Now I have to get my undereye filler dissolved-the most painful thing ever-dissolving the filler.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-indianexpress