OMG! Urvashi Dholakia opens up on people from the industry taking advantage of ‘vulnerable’ situation post-divorce; Says ‘Nobody supports you in your time of need…’

MUMBAI: The actor Urvashi Dholakia rose to fame as Komolika in the popular television show Kausautii Zindagii Kayy, recently talked about getting married at the young age of sixteen and divorcing after a few years. A year after her marriage, she revealed that her twin sons never asked about their father. Furthermore, she never received a call from her ex-husband asking about their sons.

In a recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Urvashi disclosed that, at the age of 16 she had no desire to work and instead wanted to live a "fairytale." When she was barely 6 years old, she began her career as an actress as well as a child artist. She got married due to her desire for "love" and a "fairytale" life.

She said, “I was madly in love. Also, at that time, as a woman, the constitution of marriage was instilled in you. My mother came from a conservative mindset and she was clear, ‘Be independent, but you should get married.’ Society was like that at that time. I was 16 and was not mature enough.”

The actor disclosed that she had known her ex-husband for over a year and a half before getting married. She continued, “I was like I don’t want to work now, I want a Cinderella life now. But then the bubble burst, though I didn’t let it get to me. I was married at 16, had twins at 17 and got divorced at 18.”

When asked what caused the separation, Urvashi revealed, “He didn’t want the responsibility and fell out of love, but why would I have abandoned the two kids? If I had to do that, I would have not given birth to them.”

Urvashi went to her parents for help during the difficult period in her life. “Nobody supports you in your time of need more than your parents.” At 19, she returned to work to take care of her children and avoid becoming a financial burden on her parents. However, she had difficulty obtaining employment again since some people "advantaged" her "vulnerable" condition by underpaying her. Nevertheless, the actress resumed her career and established herself in the entertainment industry.

Urvashi also disclosed that she hasn't spoken to her ex-husband since their divorce. Furthermore, her sons Sagar and Kshitij Dholakia have never met their father. “They also don’t want to know about him. We have tried to make them know about him, but they have always said, ‘We don’t want to know.'”

The actor has worked in the entertainment industry for 38 years. Among the television shows she has starred in are Mehendi Tere Naam Ki, Kabhii Sautan Kabhi Saheli, Ghar Ek Mandir, Dekh Bhai Dekh, and Kahin Toh Hoga. The sixth season of the reality television show Bigg Boss was similarly won by Urvashi. Her most recent appearance was in the supernatural drama Naagin 6.

