OMG! Vedika aka Reena Aggarwal catches Disha Parmar off-guard on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 sets, the latter's reaction is UNMISSABLE

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is working wonders on small screens ever since the beginning.

The show has witnessed some interesting twists and turns in the story so far leaving the viewers hooked to the screen.

We have seen how Priya recently witnessed a deadly accident but Ram managed to save her.

The upcoming episode will witness some interesting twists and turns in the story.

Shashi and Mahendra are in big trouble for their deadly plan against Ram and Priya.

Amid all this, Vedika and Nandini are feeling extremely insecure as Priya is all right and she is back in the Kapoor house.

Both will sit and carve a new plan. Nandini will tell Vedika that they will have to make Priya believe that every man she has been associated with will always betray her including Ram.

Vedika will tell Nandini that she will make sure to make Priya believe this and try to stay close to Ram.

While the show witnesses these interesting twists in the story, the star cast enjoys a gala time in between the shots.

Reena Aggarwal who plays Vedika's character has now caught Priya aka Disha Parmar off-guard on the set.

The actress had shared this story on Instagram and Disha took to her social media to reshare the story and reveal what she was up to while Reena captured her in the video.

Take a look:

While soon Priya and Vedika are going to be against each other fighting for Ram, they are gelling quite well behind the camera.

What's your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

