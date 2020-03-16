OMG! Vedika openly blackmails Pihu in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?

MUMBAI : Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most popular shows on small screens.

We all know that a lot of twists and turns are taking place in the show.

Ram and Priya's life has witnessed several ups and downs.

Things are slipping out of Nandini and Vedika's hands as Ram and Priya are wanting to get back together leaving their past behind.

A lot has been happening in the show lately which is keeping the viewers intrigued.

Well, amid all the onscreen drama going on in the show, the star cast is always having fun on the sets.

The actors keep sharing fun pictures and videos which prove that they make for one good team.

And now, we came across a video where Aarohi Kumawat is giving an interview and she is sitting with one of her co-actors Kushagre Ghuge.

Meanwhile, Reena Aggarwal is capturing them in the video.

Aarohi gets into her naughty mode and says that Reena is blackmailing her.

Take a look:

Reena can't get over Aarohi's cuteness and so can we.

Well, Aarohi's presence on the sets keeps everyone happy as she is everyone's favorite.

In the previous episode, we have seen that Brinda finally got to know that Pihu is Ram's daughter.

Brinda will tell this truth to Ram and this might stop Priya and Pihu from going away.

But it will be interesting to see if Nandini and Vedika will let this happen or not.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

