OMG! Vishal Aditya Singh gets MORE VOTES than Rashami Desai in Bigg Boss 13

25 Jan 2020 11:46 AM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is riding high on success. The show is climbing up high on the BARC charts.

And, it is that time of the week wherein the audience wait excitedly for Weekend Ka Vaar hosted by Bollywood biggie Salman Khan.

Salman is known for reprimanding the contestants and also giving them a reality check in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

In tonight’s episode, Salman will ask Rashami if Vishal is week or strong in her opinion. Rashami will say that compared to herself, Vishal is week and just than Salman will reveal that Vishal is safe and have got more votes than the popular Television personality Rashami Desai.

Have a look at the video:

What are your views on the dynamic voting results? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

