OMG! Vishal Aditya Singh is the first contestant to be evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi

MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most popular adventure-based reality TV series. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show has been entertaining viewers for a long time, and followers of the TV series always look forward to the new season.

This is a show where a bunch of celebrities come under one roof, perform dangerous stunts, and face their fears.

The host of the show Rohit Shetty encourages and motivates them.

The shoot of the new season of the reality show has begun in South Africa’s Cape Town, and the contestants seem to be in full form to perform the tasks.

Fans have seen many BTS videos and pictures from the sets of the show as the contestants keep sharing them on social media.

As per media reports, the first elimination of has taken place, and Vishal Aditya Singh has been evicted.

Vishal was in the bottom three along with Nikki Tamboli and Anushka Sen after the first stunt. He supposedly finished last in the elimination stunt.

He becomes the first contestant to be eliminated from the show. Nikki and Anushka are saved.

Well, this year the show will have only 12 episodes before the finale. Owing to the COVID situation, the channel has asked the makers to wrap the shoot quickly.

