OMG! Vishal Kotian expresses his anger on being nominated for no fault of his, challenges Bigg Boss to nominate him every week

MUMBAI: It's only been three days since Bigg Boss 15 began, but there has been a lot of drama for the audiences. There are sixteen contestants of which three contestants are from Bigg Boss OTT: Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty, and Nishant Bhat.

A gruesome fight happened between Pratik and Jay Bhanushali. Pratik hid a map of the house that the other contestants had to find. He ended up in a heated argument with Jay, who height-shamed him.

Karan Kundrra had to pull Pratik away after he touched Jay's collar. Bigg Boss announced that due to Pratik's behaviour where he ended breaking a glass door in his anger, all contestants except for Pratik, Shamita, and Nishant have been nominated.

Vishal then openly challenged Bigg Boss to nominate him every week. "Jab humese koi hath uthayega tab soch samajh kar faisla lijiyega. Agar aapko ye battameeze lage toh mujhe har hafte nominate karo. Ap nahi hai jo mujhe bachate, janta bachati hain. Mujhe farak nahi padta." (If any of us lifts their hand then make your decision carefully. If you think this rude then nominate me every week. It's not you who saves me, it is the audience. I don't care.)

Credits: Zoom