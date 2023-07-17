OMG! Vivan Dsena pens down an emotional note, as he exits Udaariyaan; Ravi Dubey Reacts!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/17/2023 - 15:03
Vivan Dsena

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing turns and turns in the next episode. The audience is enthralled by the cast's superb performance. With each new episode, the show becomes more intense.

We gave you the update that the show will be taking another major leap and now, kids are going to enter the show again. The story will focus on the children of Nehmat, Harleen, and Ekam.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Sheezan Khan will NOT be a part of Dreamiyata’s Udaariyaan on Colors, here’s what sources have to say

The show has taken a four-year leap and has completed over 700 episodes. We also gave you an exclusive update that Viviaan D’sena's track has come to an end on the show. Vivian Dsena entered the show in the role of Sartaj and played the catalyst for Nehmat’s character to move ahead.

Now, with his track ending, Vivian who is not really active on Social media, surprised fans by taking to Instagram to write an emotional post about his track coming to an end.

Check out the post here:

Ravi Dubey, who is a dear friend and the producer of the show, also reacted saying, “Love and more love to you as a friend and an actor”!

As per reports, many actors are being looked at for the lead roles as the show takes a leap, if the current actors decide to leave.

The show has been through a generation leap before, and the audiences loved it and received it so well.

Fans are bittersweet about the news of the leap, but that is how the story will move forward.

Will you miss Vivian in the show? Tell Us your thoughts in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Vivian D'Sena's track to END in Colors' Udaariyaan

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/17/2023 - 15:03

