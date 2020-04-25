OMG! Vivek Dahiya asks Divyanka to have a control on herself

MUMBAI: Divyanka and Vivek are one of the most celebrated television couples. If the two are together today is because of their fans.

The couple gives the audience and their fans some major couple goals and the fans want to see them together again on screen post their stint on Nach Baliye Season 8.

Although they are both committed to their careers, they always strike a balance between their personal and professional lives. They ensure that they spend quality time with their families.

Now we came across a funny video where Vivek tells Divyanka to control herself.

The love birds are seen giving an interview when Vivek asks to whom does he have to give the media bytes to. And replying in a witty way,

his lady love tells him that he can bite her.

Vivek seems to be a little embarrassed and asks her to control her self . The video is really adorable and will bring a smile on all Divek fans.

There is no doubt that Divyanka is a very funny girl .

Their jodi is even special as it was the fans who got them together and who played the cupid in their lives.

Well on the work front Vivek was seen in Siege 26/11 while Divyanka is on a break from work.

( VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE, BOLLYWOOD UNSEEN)