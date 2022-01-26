OMG! Wagle Ki Duniya’s Atharva Aka Sheehan has got the ‘Pushpa’ fever!

MUMBAI: With its light-hearted comedy-drama, Sony SAB's show Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey is gaining popularity. So far, the show has been going well and successful in winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various social themes as well as issues concerning the common man.

The lead actors in Wagle Ki Duniya are Sumeet Raghavan and Pariva Pranati. The show also has a good fan following.

ALSO READ: Wagle Ki Duniya: Major Drama! Anvita confesses his love for Sakhi, while Sakhi refuses his proposal

Sumeet plays the role of Rajesh Wagle, while Pariva portrays his wife Vandana. Wagle Ki Duniya has emerged as one such show that captures the nuances of everyday life in a middle-class household, its struggles as well as moments of happiness.

The story portrays the love and bond between the Wagle family members and their neighbors, Harshad Agarwal, Jyoti, Dakku Bhai, and Yamini.

Sheehan Kapahi who plays the role of Atharava Waghle is a pretty popular character and even though Atharva is pretty young on his Instagram account that is managed by his parents, he posts a lot of fun content.

And it seems like the ‘Pushpa’ craze has got him as well. Atharav posted a reel reenacting the dialogue from Pushpa and fans are loving his cute rendition. Take a look at the video here:

Meanwhile, in the show, we will see Vivaan and Anvita get into an argument.

Anvita will tell Vivaan that he loves Sakhi and he has been hiding it.

Sakhi tells Anvita that they are only good friends. Later, Anvita conducts a Question-Answer round with Vivaan to prove his love for Sakhi.

Sakhi is tense about the whole situation and wants to speak to Rajesh but due to office pressure, Rajesh ignores Sakhi.

Stay updated with the latest gossip of ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’ on Tellychakkar.com.

ALSO READ: Wagle Ki Duniya: Acjievement! Joshipura in seven skies after he has been shortlisted for the Best Secretary Award