OMG! 'THIS' is what awaits the audience in BIGG BOSS 13

MUMBAI: Every year, the audience waits for the latest season of Bigg Boss to launch, as there will be new gossip, controversies, spilling the beans, and so much more to look forward to in the show.



This year, the reality series seems to be full of potential. Salman Khan is back with a brand new format. The 13th season of the show is expected to be 'rangeen' and 'tadkedaar'.



The first episode of the show went on-air only recently, and there is already a build-up of negative energy among contestants. Salman introduced all the contestants, and it looks like Siddharth Shukla has managed to impress almost all women participants.



When Rashami Desai and Siddharth came face to face, we anticipated drama, but they were cordial with one another. Can we expect for sparks to fly between the two when it is confrontation time?



The Bigg Boss house is filled with a galore of television celebrities who have had been a part of controversies in their personal life too. The temperaments of the participants will surely be tested, and by the looks of it, not many seem to be patient when handling difficult situations. Of course, that may also be because of the short deadline they have. The finals will be held in a month, and by then, the contestants have to win over people to move on to the next phase of the show.



What else do you think Bigg Boss 13 has in store for its audience? Who do you think is the strongest contestant in the house?