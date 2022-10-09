OMG! What is Ayesha Singh doing to Siddharth Bodke on the sets of Ghum hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin!

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a Star Plus show which is being immensely loved by the audience. They love watching the on-screen chemistry of Sai and Virat. Sai Joshi, a brave girl who aspires to become a doctor and marries an IPS officer, Virat Chavan, pretending it to be a deal. The narrative is about the life of Sai in the orthodox joint family of Virat and how Virat and Sai fall in love.

On-screen, there is new drama going on every week. But the cast is no short of drama off-screen as well. The cast members share great rapport with each other and we keep seeing that on their social media.

The lead, Ayesha Singh, shares a great bond with Siddhath Bodke who plays Jagtap on the show. They keep pulling each other’s leg and pranks as well.

Recently, Ayesha Singh pulled a “sour” prank on the actor. She even recorded the prank and recently took to her Instagram to share it.

In the video we can see Ayesha drinking coffee with Siddharth but he immediately goes and spits it out as Ayesha had added a lot of salt to his coffee. She wrote the caption that this prank is the revenge for him throwing away her phone case multiple times. To this, the actor has replied that he will pull an even bigger prank on her and that she should be ready for it.

