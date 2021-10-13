OMG! What happened after Afsana drank OIL instead of water inside the Bigg Boss house

MUMBAI: The latest episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' witnessed a high voltage drama and some nasty fights between contestants. 'Junglewaasis' and the 'Gharwaasis' were given a task called 'jungle mein khunkhar dangal' and needless to say, they all left no stone unturned to win it.

Right from Shamita Shetty, Tejaswi Prakash hurting their nails to Afsana Khan falling hard on the ground, the contestants sustained few injuries while performing the task. During the task, Afsana also mistakenly drank oil instead of water.

Karan Kundrra and Jay Bhanushali entered the main house and blocked Nishant Bhat by covering him with a blanket. Shamita Shetty was seen protecting Nishant but all in vain. Then, 'Junglewaasis' asked Afsana to go inside the house to block Shamita.

Afsana, while in the kitchen, was feeling thirsty and hence she saw a glass and drank it thinking that it was water. 'A confused' Afsana then asked Karan, "Why is the water tasting so weird?" To which, he said that it was oil. She confirmed it with Shamita Shetty and it turned out to be that Afsana drank oil.

The actress asked Afsana to drink plenty of water. Later, in the jungle area, when Afsana Khan was the target of the 'Gharwaasis', Pratik Sehajpal was seen trying to stick the sticker on Afsana. Tejasswi Prakash, Donal Bisht and Vidhi asked Afsana to run from there. Suddenly, she falls hard on the ground and hits herself badly.

Pratik along with the contestants gathered to lift her up. Donal told everyone that because of Pratik, she fell. However, Pratik Sehajpal defended himself saying that the girls were pressuring her to run and it is not his fault.

Credit: SpotBoye