OMG! This is what happened when Karan Kundrra took his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash on a bike ride

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most popular and hottest couples in the telly town. The two fell in love in the house of Bigg Boss. They are now painting the town red with their lovey-dovey pictures and are giving major couple goals to fans and followers.

Now, in a new video, Karan is seen taking Tejasswi on a bike ride. Both are all dressed up and looking great. However, some fans feel that she was looking scared. One social media user wrote, “Teju is so scared,” while another fan wrote, “Teju is really scared.”

Karan and Tejasswi met on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 and started liking each other. They made their relationship official on the show itself. The lovebirds completed six months of being in a relationship with each other in May 24.

The two were also a part of Lock Upp finale. They revealed some bedroom secrets about each other. When Kangana Ranaut asked them who among them is a better kisser, Tejasswi Prakash said that both of them are very good. Karan went on to say that Tajasswi was good when she kissed for the first time. They both said that Karan likes to do PDA more. On this, Karan had said, “I believe jo bhi karna hai thok ke karo, warna na karo.”

What do you think of Karan and Tejasswi’s camaraderie? Hit the comment section.

