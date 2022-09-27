OMG! WHAT is happening on the sets of Star Plus’ Banni Chow Home Delivery

MUMBAI : The TV show Banni Chow Home Delivery is gaining great attention and popularity. The story's premise is that Banni is a tough delivery lady who makes a living by doing door-to-door food deliveries. She settles for marrying Yuvan, a mentally challenged man she first takes to be a friend, as a compromise.

Her transformation as a result of this marriage is the central theme of this narrative. Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta played the main characters on small screens when the series premiered a few months ago.

ALSO READ: Banni Chow Home Delivery: OMG! Agastya’s trick to make Yuvan lose his control

One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because the cast shares great camaraderie off-screen as well. They keep sharing pictures and videos together on their social media.

Payal Gupta aka Charmie took to Instagram and shared a few behind the scenes glimpses where we can see the cast having a fun time on the set between shots.

Check them out here: