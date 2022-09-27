OMG! WHAT is happening on the sets of Star Plus’ Banni Chow Home Delivery

Banni Chow Home Delivery recently hit their first milestone. Here is how the cast and crew celebrated.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/27/2022 - 20:07
BANNI CHOW

MUMBAI : The TV show Banni Chow Home Delivery is gaining great attention and popularity. The story's premise is that Banni is a tough delivery lady who makes a living by doing door-to-door food deliveries. She settles for marrying Yuvan, a mentally challenged man she first takes to be a friend, as a compromise.

Her transformation as a result of this marriage is the central theme of this narrative. Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta played the main characters on small screens when the series premiered a few months ago.

ALSO READ: Banni Chow Home Delivery: OMG! Agastya’s trick to make Yuvan lose his control

One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because the cast shares great camaraderie off-screen as well. They keep sharing pictures and videos together on their social media.

Payal Gupta aka Charmie took to Instagram and shared a few behind the scenes glimpses where we can see the cast having a fun time on the set between shots.

Check them out here:

 

In the track of the show,  we have seen Manini tries her best to keep Yuvaan away from the talent show as she does not want Yuvaan to earn fame and hence keeps harming him always. Banni tries her best to make Yuvaan win the show and earn fame by turning into a Rockstar.

In the upcoming track, Manini and Agastya will be seen creating huge troubles for the couple but the duo finally wins the show.

ALSO READ: LOL! Look who exposed Pravisht Mishra's HILARIOUS truth on the sets of Banni Chow Home Delivery, and it's not Ulka Gupta

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 
 

Pravisht Mishra Ulta Gupta Banni Chow Home Delivery Star Plus Banni Manini Yuvaan daily soap Telly Chakkar Agastya Arjit Taneja
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/27/2022 - 20:07

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
OMG! WHAT is happening on the sets of Star Plus’ Banni Chow Home Delivery
MUMBAI : The TV show Banni Chow Home Delivery is gaining great attention and popularity. The story's premise is that...
Bigg Boss 16 : Kya Baat Hai! Check out the true friendships of Bigg Boss that lasted post the show going off-air
MUMBAI : The new season of Bigg Boss is around the corner and the fans are excited for the new season and are waiting...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Karishma Tanna to enter the house as a villain along with Karan Kundra and Hina Khan and would play the game
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen...
Unbelievable! Ranveer Singh once refused to accept water from an air-hostess and the reason will leave you in splits
MUMBAI : Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Meanwhile a...
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Rashmika Mandanna to grace the show to promote her upcoming movie “Goodbye”
MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television. The trio of Krushna Abhishek,...
Must read! It is going to be Akshay Kumar VS Ajay Devgn in the month of October
MUMBAI : Upcoming movie of Akshay Kumar titled Ram Setu has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was \in the...
RECENT STORIES
Ranveer Singh
Unbelievable! Ranveer Singh once refused to accept water from an air-hostess and the reason will leave you in splits