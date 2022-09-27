OMG! WHAT is happening on the sets of Star Plus’ Banni Chow Home Delivery

Banni Chow Home Delivery recently hit their first milestone. Here is how the cast and crew celebrated.
MUMBAI : The TV show Banni Chow Home Delivery is gaining great attention and popularity. The story's premise is that Banni is a tough delivery lady who makes a living by doing door-to-door food deliveries. She settles for marrying Yuvan, a mentally challenged man she first takes to be a friend, as a compromise.
Her transformation as a result of this marriage is the central theme of this narrative. Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta played the main characters on small screens when the series premiered a few months ago.
One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because the cast shares great camaraderie off-screen as well. They keep sharing pictures and videos together on their social media.
Payal Gupta aka Charmie took to Instagram and shared a few behind the scenes glimpses where we can see the cast having a fun time on the set between shots.
Check them out here:
In the track of the show, we have seen Manini tries her best to keep Yuvaan away from the talent show as she does not want Yuvaan to earn fame and hence keeps harming him always. Banni tries her best to make Yuvaan win the show and earn fame by turning into a Rockstar.
In the upcoming track, Manini and Agastya will be seen creating huge troubles for the couple but the duo finally wins the show.
