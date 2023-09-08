OMG! What has Sargun Kaur Luthra of Yeh Hai Chahatein been up to since quitting the show? Read to find out!

MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a very popular show on Star Plus, the show was a spinoff of another popular show Yeh Hai Mohhabatein. Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra played the lead roles in the show and carried the show through two leaps.

Sargun Kaur Luthra played the role of Nayantara on the show, before which she played the role of Dr.Preesha on the show.

ALSO READ: Exclusive Spoiler! Yeh Hai Chahatein: Kashvi’s life in peril, Nayan reaches out to Samrat for help

Fans had fallen in love, with Sargun, her performances, and her charisma through the years on the show.

Sargun quit the show after the major leap and she and Abrar both made their exit from the show and fans of the show are missing the two for sure.

Fans have been curious to see, what Sargun has been up to since quitting the show.

Well, keen-eyed fans have observed that Sargun has been realizing, taking a break, and traveling is a well-deserved break, after continuous shoots for a long time.

She has been traveling and she has been keeping her fans updated with her whirlwind travels. Check out the updates here:

Fans have definitely been missing the two on the show, but they are also excited to see what new projects will Sargun take up in the future.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Pravisht Mishra on his character Arjun in Yeh Hai Chahatein: I am giving a bit of mine to Arjun and learning something from him