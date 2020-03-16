OMG! This is what Jennifer Winget had to say about her bond with Karan Wahi and Sehban Azim

MUMBAI: Jennifer Winget started her career as a child actor and is now an established star.

She was a part of many serials but became a household name after she had essayed the role of Kumud in Saraswatichandra, which was produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actress won a lot of awards for her performance.

In 2016, Jennifer portrayed Maya in Beyhadh, which was a huge success when it came to the TRP ratings. Beyhadh was based on the obsession of love, whereas the more recent Beyhadh 2 was based on the obsession of hatred.

These days, she is grabbing the headlines as she would be seen in the upcoming web series Code M.

(Also Read: Did you know? Jennifer Winget was STAR STRUCK because of THIS actor! )

In a recent interview, she was asked about her bond with Karan Wahi, to which the actress said, "He is a sweetheart. We have been friends from the last 13 - 14 years, although we have only worked together in Dill Mil Gayee. Karan and I have grown up together as we have many friends in common."



On with her bond Sehban Azim, she said "He is also a great friend of ours. We all hang out together. They have been with me in my ups and downs in life."

Well, there is no doubt that Jennifer is extremely close to Karan and Sehban.



For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(Also Read: Meet Jennifer Winget's BFF's - Sehban Azim and Karan Wahi )