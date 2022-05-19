OMG! This is what Karan Kundrra had to say about Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora’s bond

This is how Karan Kudrra reacted in front of the media when he was asked about Munawar and Anjali’s bond.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 05/19/2022 - 10:32
karan-munjali

MUMBAI : Karan Kundrra is a very popular name in the world of the entertainment business.

He has been part of many successful television series and also been part of some Bollywood movies.

A few months back Karan was a part of Bigg Boss 15 and his game was loved by the audience and he emerged as the second runner-up of the show.

He had grabbed the headlines for his love story with Tejasswi which began in the house and till today they are called one of the most adorable couples on television.

Karan was recently seen as a Jailor in Lock Upp Season 1 and currently, he is seen as the host of Dance Deewane Juniors.

Karan is quite active on social media and he keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts and what he is up to.

( ALSO READ : SHOCKING! Karan Kundra is jealous of this Former Co-star of Tejasswi Prakash! Find out who!

When Karan was the jailer in Lock Upp Season 1 he has said that Munawar was his favourite contestant and called him the mastermind of the show.

While interacting with the media Karan was asked to talk about Munawar and Anjali’s bond and that’ when he said “ That they looked good together and their #hashtag name was #Munjali.

Well, there is no doubt that though Munwar and Anjali were loved by the audience but they were only best of friends and there could be nothing between them.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Delightful! Karan Kundra is proud of #TejRan army as they do this!

 

 

Karan Kundrra DANCE DEEWNE Bigg Boss Roadies LOCK UP SEASON 1 New York TIMES SQARE milestone Tejasswi Prakash TELLYHCAKKAR
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 05/19/2022 - 10:32

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Shivangi Joshi is one of the richest TV celebrities in India under the age of 30, owns these expensive things
MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular divas in telly town. Having worked in several TV shows, she has made...
The Kapil Sharma Show : Wow! Kapil reveals the reason why Anubhav Sinha signed Ayushmann Khurrana for Anek
MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved reality shows on television.The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti...
Shocking! Amy Jackson gets massively trolled on her outfit for Cannes red carpet, netizens are saying she is second Urfi Javed and calling her Besharam
MUMBAI: Amy Jackson is no doubt one of the actress from the acting industry who is known not only for the acting...
EXCLUSIVE! It is very important that the casting directors should look at the body of work of an actor and start thinking out of the box: Harsh Vasishtha
MUMBAI: Harsh Vasishtha is one of the most loved actors on television. He is currently shooting for Banni Chow Home...
Sexy! Check out the time actress Shivaleeka Oberoi prooved to be major head turners with her hotness
MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen some beautiful contribution of the actress Shivaleeka Oberoi in the acting industry...
WHAT! Did Helly Shah copy Hina Khan's look for Cannes?
MUMBAI: Hina Khan was the first-ever television actress who got a chance to be a part of the prestigious Cannes Film...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Amy Jackson gets massively trolled on her outfit for Cannes red carpet, netizens are saying she is second Urfi Javed a
Shocking! Amy Jackson gets massively trolled on her outfit for Cannes red carpet, netizens are saying she is second Urfi Javed and calling her Besharam
Latest Video