OMG! This is what Karan Kundrra had to say about Munawar Faruqui and Anjali Arora’s bond

MUMBAI : Karan Kundrra is a very popular name in the world of the entertainment business.

He has been part of many successful television series and also been part of some Bollywood movies.

A few months back Karan was a part of Bigg Boss 15 and his game was loved by the audience and he emerged as the second runner-up of the show.

He had grabbed the headlines for his love story with Tejasswi which began in the house and till today they are called one of the most adorable couples on television.

Karan was recently seen as a Jailor in Lock Upp Season 1 and currently, he is seen as the host of Dance Deewane Juniors.

Karan is quite active on social media and he keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts and what he is up to.

When Karan was the jailer in Lock Upp Season 1 he has said that Munawar was his favourite contestant and called him the mastermind of the show.

While interacting with the media Karan was asked to talk about Munawar and Anjali’s bond and that’ when he said “ That they looked good together and their #hashtag name was #Munjali.

Well, there is no doubt that though Munwar and Anjali were loved by the audience but they were only best of friends and there could be nothing between them.

