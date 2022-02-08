OMG! This is what Paras Kalnawat has to say about ex-girlfriend Uorfi Javed’s ‘possessive’ remark

MUMBAI: Paras Kalnawat is one of the most popular actors in telly town.

He played the role of Rupali Ganguly’s son Samar in the popular show Anupamaa. He has been making the headlines ever since he was ousted from the popular daily show. According to the producers, the actor was shown the exit door for breaking the terms of the agreement and accepting the show Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa.

Amidst all of this, Paras responded to Urfi aka Uorfi Javed‘s accusations.

ALSO READ:OMG! Paras Kalnawat upset with Rupali Ganguly over her silence on the former’s termination?



For the uninitiated, Uorfi and Paras were coworkers at Meri Durga and briefly dated. In prior interviews, Uorfi alleged that Paras is a ‘possessive’ individual and that he persuaded the Anupamaa producers not to cast her for a role in Rajan Shahi’s show. Paras spoke out in response to these claims. He told India Forums, “There should be some kind of aggression in me to retaliate. I don’t carry any hard feelings for anyone. If I have a problem with someone, I would go up front and speak to that person rather than speaking anything bad about them. When I see people speaking about me I take it very calmly. I think to myself that if this person is finding happiness by saying all this about me, I’d rather find happiness in their happiness. All this does not affect me at all.”

What is your take on the same? Hit the comment section.

On the work front, Paras would be participating in Colors’ Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's upcoming season.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates.

ALSO READ:Whoa! This is what actor Paras Kalnawat has to say about his new journey post StarPlus's Anupamaa, check out

CREDIT: INDIA NEWS