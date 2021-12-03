TV News

Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey-exl
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the television world.Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai fame Sandeep Rajora... read more

03 Dec 2021 04:41 PM | Shruti Sampat
Prerna Sehajpal
Action-Reaction! Bigg Boss 15: Prerna Sehajpal breaks her silence on Tejasswi’s...

MUMBAI:  Season 15 of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss has witnessed lots of arguments, accusations, and physical violence among the... read more

03 Dec 2021 04:35 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Jaya Bachchan
HILARIOUS! While Jaya Bachchan mocks Amitabh Bachchan's fashion sense on...

MUMBAI: On the Occasion of KBC completing 1000th Episodes, Amitabh Bachchan invited the women of his family. Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Navya Naveli... read more

03 Dec 2021 04:20 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Hitesh Bhardwaj
EXCLUSIVE! Hitesh Bhardwaj gets CANDID about his character, thoughts on society...

MUMBAI: Zee TV is all set to come up with their new show Iss Mod Se Jaate Hai produced by Parin Multimedia. With Akshita Mudgal as Paragi and Hitesh... read more

03 Dec 2021 03:55 PM | Shruti Sampat
INTERESTING! Television shows whose names are INSPIRED by lyrics of popular film songs
MUMBAI: The Indian television industry has witnessed some of the greatest shows that are still popular among fans. With time, the content in the TV... read more

03 Dec 2021 03:50 PM | Harmisha Chauhan
Harsh Mishra
EXCLUSIVE! Maddam Sir fame Harsh Mishra bags Zee TV's upcoming show Iss...

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the television world.While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest... read more

03 Dec 2021 03:45 PM | Harmisha Chauhan
Pratik Sehjpal
OMG! What? Pratik Sehjpal Reveals that He Loves Shamita Shetty and wants to...

MUMBAI: Shamita Shetty has had quite the rollercoaster of emotions on Bigg boss 15 with relationships, equations, and her personal health .Shamita... read more

03 Dec 2021 03:42 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Mrinal Chandra
EXCLUSIVE! Newbie Mrinal Chandra LOCKED for Katha Cottage Productions'...

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another breaking news for our avid readers. Also read: Breaking: Ankit Siwach to be paired opposite Swati... read more

03 Dec 2021 03:03 PM | Shruti Sampat
Manya Singh
EXCLUSIVE! Manya Singh opens up on auditioning for Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2...

MUMBAI: TV czarina Ekta Kapoor is known for bringing a variety of shows and changing the face of television time and again. The diva who wowed the... read more

03 Dec 2021 02:46 PM | Harmisha Chauhan
BIGG BOSS 15
Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Raveena Tandon and Surbhi Jyoti to grace the Weekend...

MUMBAI: The Weekend Ka Vaar episode has arrived and the host Salman Khan is all set to take on the contestants for their behavior for this week. We... read more

03 Dec 2021 02:32 PM | Ektaa Kumaran
Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Shehnaaz Gill to enter Bigg Boss 15 ?
MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television, and the singer-turned-actress has a massive fan following.  She rose to... read more

03 Dec 2021 02:14 PM | Ektaa Kumaran
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Congratulations: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah once again creates history!

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is undoubtedly one of the most loved shows on television today.The show has received accolades for... read more

03 Dec 2021 02:12 PM | Dharini Sanghavi
Anita Hassanandani
EXCLUSIVE! Anita Hassanandani INTRODUCES Zee TV's upcoming show Iss Mod Se...

MUMBAI: Anita Hassnandani is one popular face of television that doesn't need any introduction. The diva has been slaying in her career for several... read more

03 Dec 2021 02:00 PM | Harmisha Chauhan
NITI-SALMAN-shamita-exl
Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actress Niti Taylor lashes out at...

MUMBAI: Salman Khan has been associated with Bigg Boss for 13 years and the actor does a commendable job of hosting the show and fact is that no one... read more

03 Dec 2021 01:35 PM | Ektaa Kumaran
EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Kumar to bring in a HUGE TWIST in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of television.We’ve been at the forefront of reporting updates about various... read more

03 Dec 2021 12:53 PM | ShachiTapiawala
ankita-lokhande-wow
WOW! Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are all smiles as they kickstart their...

MUMBAI: The wedding season has kickstarted and both Bollywood and the television world are set to witness a lot of couples walking down the aisle. ... read more

03 Dec 2021 12:51 PM | Harmisha Chauhan
BIGG BOSS 15
Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Umar Riaz succeeds in creating a rift between Karan...

MUMBAI: Karan and Tejasswi are two very strong contestants of the show and two are been loved by the audience. The fans love to see them play... read more

03 Dec 2021 12:38 PM | Ektaa Kumaran
SRK-Gauri-Commendable
Commendable! Religion doesn’t play any role in SRK and Gauri’s relation, the...

MUMBAI : Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's love story is definitely one of the fairy-tales and most talked-about romances in Bollywood. And no matter... read more

03 Dec 2021 12:18 PM | Tellychakkar Team
Richa-exl
EXCLUSIVE! Sasural Genda Phool 2 actress Richa Sony Sumbhaniya on opting for...

MUMBAI : With a lot of new shows rolling out in the upcoming days, viewers can't contain their excitement. A lot of television shows have come up... read more

03 Dec 2021 11:54 AM | Harmisha Chauhan
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma
AMAZING: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma makes it to YouTube’s most popular...

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the most popular and entertaining shows on television.The audience cannot have enough of the... read more

03 Dec 2021 11:49 AM | TellychakkarTeam
SARA-salman-exl
Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Sara Ali Khan to grace the weekend ka vaar episode...

MUMBAI : The Weekend Ka Vaar episode has arrived and the host Salman Khan is all set to take on the contestants for their behavior for this week.This... read more

03 Dec 2021 11:44 AM | Ektaa Kumaran
Kaamna
Amazing! THIS famous film director directed the latest promos of ‘Kaamna’

MUMBAI : The new serial in Sony TV ‘Kaamna’ is winning hearts with its beautiful storyline. ‘Surprisingly, the latest promos of Chandni Sharma-... read more

03 Dec 2021 11:39 AM | TellychakkarTeam
WHAT!!! When Aditya Narayan MISBEHAVED with an airline staffer…
MUMBAI: While there are some celebrities who are humble and grounded, there are also many who blow off  people and showcase bad temper in public. In... read more

03 Dec 2021 11:34 AM | TellychakkarTeam
Interesting! I don't pay heed to what they have to say about my weight on social media: Aneri Vajani on being BODY SHAMED
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sad! Sai has an emotional breakdown says goodbye to Virat Aneri Vajani will soon be entering Star Plus’ most... read more

03 Dec 2021 11:24 AM | TellychakkarTeam
Mansi Srivastava
Aww…Mansi Srivastava’s fiancé Kapil PHOTO BOMBING her REEL is the CUTEST THING...

MUMBAI: Mansi Srivastava often keeps entertaining her fan via character portrayals on television shows.(Also Read: GET WELL SOON: Mansi Srivastava... read more

03 Dec 2021 10:43 AM | TellychakkarTeam

