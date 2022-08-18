OMG! This is what Shehnaaz Kaur Gill had to say about appearing on Koffee With Karan Season 7, read on

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television, and the singer-turned-actress has a massive fan following. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss where she emerged as the third runner-up.

Her friendship with late actor Siddharth Shukla grabbed headlines, and the audience loved watching them together. They fondly call them SidNaaz.

She was seen in many music videos, which have created history in terms of viewership.

Shehnaaz has a massive fan following. She is loved by one and all. Post her stint in Bigg Boss, she became Salman’s favourite and soon will be seen in his upcoming movie.

The actress is one of the most loved actors on television and her fans go crazy when they spot her on her any post that she shares on social media.

In a recent interview, the actress was asked what if she had to appear on the show “Koffee with Karan”, to which the actress said that it would be great if she would be invited, but she is worried as she wouldn’t be able to speak in English for the entire duration of the show.

Well, there is no doubt it would be interesting to see Shehnaaz on the show and the fans would be excited to watch her.

Do you want to see Shehnaaz on the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

