OMG! This is what Shehnaaz Kaur Gill had to say about appearing on Koffee With Karan Season 7, read on

Shehnaaz is a very loved and popular actress on television and recently in an interview, she was asked what she would do if she was invited for the new season of Koffee With Karan.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 08/18/2022 - 16:58
OMG! This is what Shehnaaz Kaur Gill had to say about appearing on Koffee With Karan Season 7, read on

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television, and the singer-turned-actress has a massive fan following.  She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss where she emerged as the third runner-up.

Her friendship with late actor Siddharth Shukla grabbed headlines, and the audience loved watching them together. They fondly call them SidNaaz.

She was seen in many music videos, which have created history in terms of viewership.

Shehnaaz has a massive fan following. She is loved by one and all. Post her stint in Bigg Boss, she became Salman’s favourite and soon will be seen in his upcoming movie.

The actress is one of the most loved actors on television and her fans go crazy when they spot her on her any post that she shares on social media.

ALSO READ - Ouch! Shehnaaz Gill faces flak for her behaviour with Salman; netizens ask if she is high

In a recent interview, the actress was asked what if she had to appear on the show “Koffee with Karan”, to which the actress said that it would be great if she would be invited, but she is worried as she wouldn’t be able to speak in English for the entire duration of the show.

Well, there is no doubt it would be interesting to see Shehnaaz on the show and the fans would be excited to watch her.

Do you want to see Shehnaaz on the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Also Read : Heartbreaking! This is what Shehnaaz Gill has to say about her depression post Sidharth Shukla’s untimely demise

Shehnaaz Raghav Dance India Dance Bigg Boss Reality show dace siddartyh shukla Salman Khan
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 08/18/2022 - 16:58

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
AWW! Shehnaaz Gill on qualities she looks in a guy: I want him to know everything about me and that's the quality I like to have in my guy
MUMBAI:Shehnaaz Gill became a household name for her stint in Bigg Boss 13. She was referred to as Punjab Ki Katrina in...
Exclusive! "The most challenging and difficult thing for me, was to get transformed into who I am now," says Kumkum Bhagya's Aryan aka Pulkit Bangia
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
EXCLUSIVE! Bhagya Lakshmi actress Kajal Rathore to enter Star Bharat's Radha Krishn
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of television.While every day, our diligent...
EXCLUSIVE! 'This the first time, I turned a mother in any show' Rishita aka Simran Budharup gets candid about the current track of Pandya Store, Akshay's fun parenthood advice and more
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in...
Anupamaa: Surprising! The Shah family pleased with Vanraj’s THIS act towards Choti Anu
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the weekly...
Channa Mereya: Oops! Ginni’s one major decision brings major troubles in her life
MUMBAI: Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows...
Recent Stories
Pathetic! Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar denies giving luxurious gifts to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez
Pathetic! Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar denies giving luxurious gifts to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez
Latest Video