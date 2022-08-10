Omg! This is what Simba Nagpal has been up to since quitting Naagin 6! Read to find out!

MUMBAI:Simba Nagpal is a prominent actor known for his stint in shows like Naagin 6 and Shakti. The actor who started his career with reality shows has amassed a lot of love from fans and has also gained popularity on social media.

In addition to MTV's Splitsvilla and Roadies, Nagpal has also worked in some television advertisements. In 2020, he made his television debut with Colors TV's show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and played the male protagonist role of Virat Singh alongside Jigyasa Singh.

He was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 opposite Tejasswi Prakash, playing the role of Officer Rishab Gujral.

ALSO READ: Simba Nagpal shares chilling moment he realized he was too involved in a character

Fans of the show had fallen in love with Simba’s performance and he stayed true to the show for a long time even after the leap. It is only after a long time that he quit the show which made the fans of the show really sad, as they loved Simba and Tejasswi’s chemistry but seeing the story had moved on, it also made sense.

Since, quitting the show, fans have been waiting to see him back on screen, and we decided let's take a look at what Simba has been up to since the show.

Well, apparently since the show, Simba has been living a life of luxury and hard work, a little fun and a little work to keep things going.

As per reports he gave himself the much-needed holiday because he had gone straight from Bigg Boss 15 to Naagin 6. He has been seen vacationing and then shooting for some music videos in between.

It is also being reported that he was a contender to become a part of this year’s Khatron Ke Khiladi but nothing really came out of it.

Well, we love that Simba is taking the much-needed break while, prepping for something really big and we can’t wait to see him back on screen.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Simba Nagpal talks about exploring another role and says, “I'm looking to do projects where I can push my potential as an actor”