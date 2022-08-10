Omg! This is what Simba Nagpal has been up to since quitting Naagin 6! Read to find out!

Simba was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 opposite Tejasswi Prakash, playing the role of Officer Rishab Gujral.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 05/20/2023 - 18:48
Omg! This is what Simba Nagpal has been up to since quitting Naagin 6! Read to find out!

MUMBAI:Simba Nagpal is a prominent actor known for his stint in shows like Naagin 6 and Shakti. The actor who started his career with reality shows has amassed a lot of love from fans and has also gained popularity on social media.

In addition to MTV's Splitsvilla and Roadies, Nagpal has also worked in some television advertisements. In 2020, he made his television debut with Colors TV's show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and played the male protagonist role of Virat Singh alongside Jigyasa Singh.

He was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 opposite Tejasswi Prakash, playing the role of Officer Rishab Gujral.

ALSO READ: Simba Nagpal shares chilling moment he realized he was too involved in a character

Fans of the show had fallen in love with Simba’s performance and he stayed true to the show for a long time even after the leap. It is only after a long time that he quit the show which made the fans of the show really sad, as they loved Simba and Tejasswi’s chemistry but seeing the story had moved on, it also made sense.

Since, quitting the show, fans have been waiting to see him back on screen, and we decided let's take a look at what Simba has been up to since the show.

Well, apparently since the show, Simba has been living a life of luxury and hard work, a little fun and a little work to keep things going.

As per reports he gave himself the much-needed holiday because he had gone straight from Bigg Boss 15 to Naagin 6. He has been seen vacationing and then shooting for some music videos in between.

It is also being reported that he was a contender to become a part of this year’s Khatron Ke Khiladi but nothing really came out of it.

Well, we love that Simba is taking the much-needed break while, prepping for something really big and we can’t wait to see him back on screen.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO  READ: Exclusive! Simba Nagpal talks about exploring another role and says, “I'm looking to do projects where I can push my potential as an actor”

Simba Nagpal Shakti Splitsvilla Roadies PratikSehajpal naagin6 TejasswiPrakash KhatronkeKhiladi biggbossott biggboss15 Simbanagpal Pratha Naagin ColorsTV
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 05/20/2023 - 18:48

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: Safeguarding! Dhara fights on all front, goes to meet Arushi
MUMBAI:The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing...
BREAKING! Choti Sardaarrni fame Avinesh Rekhi to play the lead in Shaika Films upcoming show Jhalli for Colors?
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.A lot of new shows are...
Omg! This is what Simba Nagpal has been up to since quitting Naagin 6! Read to find out!
MUMBAI:Simba Nagpal is a prominent actor known for his stint in shows like Naagin 6 and Shakti. The actor who started...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 : Exclusive! Kaatelal and Sons actor Paras Arora to participate in the show?
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! This is when Salman Khan will shoot for the promo of the show?
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Abhay Bhadoriya : Balveer Returns was turning point of my acting career.
MUMBAI :Actor Abhay Bhadoriya who is currently seen as Monty in television sitcom Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, said that...
Recent Stories
Anurag Kashyup
Congratulations! Anurag Kashyup’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap gets engaged here is what the star shared
Latest Video
Related Stories
Pratik Sehajpal
What? Pratik Sehajpal has THIS to say about haters and negative people! Find out what!
being an INTROVERT
MUST READ! This is Pratik Sehajpal’s take on how to navigate through the industry being an INTROVERT, check out
Karan
MUST READ! Netizens Trend ‘Evil Eyes off TejRan’ & ‘All Eyes On Us’ over This story of Karan Kundrra
TV: AP
Audience Perspective: Viewers want fresh stories on Television, don’t want to watch the same type of content again and again,
Anila Kharbanda Garg to be a part
EXCLUSIVE! Anila Kharbanda Garg to be a part of Shemaroo Umang's Kundali Milan
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami are enjoying their vacation!