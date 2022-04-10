OMG! WHAT is the cast of Kumkum Bhagya fighting about?

Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television. Recently the cast was seen fighting about something. Read on to know more.

MUMBAI : Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television. It is coming up with exciting drama and shocking twists in its further segments as Prachi accepts to marry Siddharth because Ranbir suggests her to.

Earlier it’s seen that Shahana lashed out at Rhea while Ranbir hid the engagement ring. Aryan caught Ranbir stealing the engagement ring and confronted Ranbir about it while Ranbir revealed that he wanted to get engaged with Prachi with a different ring. Meanwhile, Shahana checked Rhea’s room for proof but got caught by her men.

While it is all drama on-screen, off-screen it is all fun and laughter. One of the reasons the show is so successful is because the cast shares great camaraderie off-screen as well.

Aparna Mishra aka Shahana took to Instagram and shared a super fun reel where we can see the cast re-creating a recent viral audio.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aparna Mishra (@appy__77)

The cast can be seen having a lot of fun here. The original audio is from the viral clip “Bahut jagah hai (There’s enough space),” said by a man sitting near the aisle in a bus, asking the man by the window to move.

The show is doing really well and the track is loved by the audience.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

