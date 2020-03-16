OMG! What is the major discussion happening between Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho cast, Checkout

MUMBAI: Colors' popular show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho airs on Colors TV and stars Tanvi Malhara and Kunal Jaisingh as the leads of the show.

In this video we see that the cast of Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho

is prepping for upcoming episode meanwhile they are caught off guard by Alisha Parveen. Take a look at their fun behind the scene video for the upcoming episode.

Check out the video

Meanwhile in the show we see that, Katha’s life is going to get more complicated. On one hand, a beautiful and heart-touching moment comes in her life as Kabir proposes to her while Katha will soon have to face the reason for her sadness as Rahul is actually Kabir’s brother and this dark past of her life will soon make its way into her present again.

