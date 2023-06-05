OMG! This is what Vivek Dahiya had to say about his wife Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s pregnancy news

Divyanka and Vivek are one of the most loved and iconic couples on television and there was news doing the rounds that Divyanka was pregnant and now Vivek has come out and denied the news.
VIVEK

MUMBAI:  Divyanka and Vivek are one of the most celebrated television couples. It is because of the fans that they are together today.

The couple gives out some major couple goals and fans want to watch them together again on-screen post their stint on Nach Baliye Season 8.

Although they are both committed to their careers, they always strike a balance between their personal and professional lives. They ensure that they spend quality time with their families.

They are considered as one of the most loved and iconic couples on television and have a massive fan following. In fact, it is because of their fans that they got married to each other.

For quite some time they have been rumors of Divyanka being pregnant as the actress is away from the television screens for quite some time.

Now her husband Vivek in a recent interview denied the news and said there were only rumors and there is no truth to the news.

The actor said “The news isn’t true and if when the news is true he will share it with the fans. I don’t understand why such news comes to us only I keep reading it on social media, but let me clarify she is not pregnant”

Well, there is no doubt that Vivek and Divyanka are known as the power couple in the television industry.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 05/06/2023 - 17:14

