OMG! When Jennifer Winget allegedly slapped Karan Singh Grover on the sets of Dill Mill Gayye after knowing that he cheating on her

MUMBAI: Dill Mill Gayye was one of the most iconic shows and the show is still spoken about. It brought stardom to many stars like Karan Singh Grover, Jennifer Winget, etc. The duo were the cutest off-screen couple as well until trouble started brewing for them. Karan, before he married Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu was earlier married to actress Shraddha Nigam. They parted ways within 10 months of marriage and then he married Jennifer Winget.

However this marriage too didn’t last as she came to know about him cheating on her. And she allegedly slapped him on the sets of their show Dill Mill Gayye in a very public spat on knowing of his infidelity. The couple after that wasn’t on talking terms post that and headed for divorce. Speaking about the relationship, Jennifer had earlier told a news portal, “I think both of us were not ready. It’s not just him or it’s not just me, both of us weren’t ready to take that step. We had been friends for so long. We were like a house on fire every time we met. But I think it was an unfortunate timing I guess.”

The Beyhadh actress further added, “I was so lost and confused that I didn’t know what to tell people or how to process that. I remember my friends used to force me to go out and I’m like I don’t want to go. But whenever I used to go out, I used to see people looking at me with those sad, sympathetic eyes like ‘arre bechari yaar’ and it used to piss me off even more. That’s why I would not go out. I understand you’re feeling for me, it’s great but I don’t need that right now. Right now I’m not ready to deal with you because I’m dealing with me. So that’s why I cut off from people and once I was done with it, then I am so done with it.”

