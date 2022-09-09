OMG! When Sara Ali Khan had predicted the love story of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most loved couples on television and now we came across a #Throwback video where Sara Ali Khan had predicted the love story of 'TejRan'.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 09/09/2022 - 13:38
OMG! When Sara Ali Khan had predicted the love story of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI : Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met on the reality show Bigg Boss where there were contestants on the show.

They were the two popular contestants of the show and the fans loved the way they played the game. They were the finalists of the show where Tejasswi was the winner whereas Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show.

Karan and Tejasswi today are an iconic real-life couple and the two have a lot of fans who bestow a lot of love and support on them.

Today they are trending on social media and within no time, their #hastag reaches 1 million tweets which creates history on social media.

The fans love watching them together and they wish to see them in a project together someday.

ALSO READ :  Kya Baat Hai! Karan Kundrra reveals that if he is the best boyfriend then Tejasswi Prakash is the best daughter – in law

But did you know that somewhere Sara Ali Khan had predicted the love story of #Tejran

We came across a #Throwback video of Sara, where she had come on the sets of Bigg Boss and said that she is rooting for Karan and Tejasswi and that she is there to encourage them and push their story ahead.

Seems, like their love story was predicted by the actress much before it started on the show.

Well, there is no doubt that they are an adorable couple and today is a massive name in the world of television.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ - Adorable! Tejasswi Prakash gets brutally injured and Karan Kundrra doesn't waste any time to pamper her, check out

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by(@mediadropout) 

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 15 Omung Kumar Salman Khan Voot Endemol Colors The Big Picture reality shows KARAN KUNDRAA Nishant Bhatt Umar Riaz Pratik Sehajpal Tejasswi Prakash Shamita Shetty Simba Nagpal Naagin 6 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 09/09/2022 - 13:38

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
This 'PlayAlong Shukravaar' Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 welcomes Naveen Kumar from Narnaul, Haryana and Jay Umeshbhai Shah from Ahmedabad, Gujarat to the hotseat!
MUMBAI :'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14', Sony Entertainment Television's prestigious knowledge-based game show will be...
Banni Chow Home Delivery: High Point Drama! Cold war of Manini VS Banni continues, Yuvan support to Banni shocks Manini
MUMBAI: Star Plus' Banni Chow Home Delivery has begun, it has grabbed headlines with its amazing storyline and...
Exclusive! "I don’t hate it but I avoid making rotis as it takes a lot of practice to get it right", says Brahmastra star Rashi Mal on her thoughts on food, her food habits and more
MUMBAI : Rashi Mal is one such actress who has shown her versatility when it comes to delivering content. The actress...
Pishachini: OMG! Pishachini kills Himani and family
MUMBAI : Colors TV’s new show Pishachini has created a lot of buzz among the fans. The show is based in the quaint town...
Awesome! Vidyut Jammwal’s Training sessions will definitely send some CHILLS down your spine; see for yourself the incredible path the actor follows
MUMBAI: Also read:...
Na Umra Ki Seema Ho: Upcoming Romance! Dev and Vidhi’s office romance to begin soon
MUMBAI : Star Bharat has launched a new show, ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’. The story is very promising as its poles apart...
Recent Stories
Awesome! Vidyut Jammwal’s Training sessions will definitely send some CHILLS down your spine; see for yourself the incredible pa
Awesome! Vidyut Jammwal’s Training sessions will definitely send some CHILLS down your spine; see for yourself the incredible path the actor follows
Latest Video