OMG! When Sara Ali Khan had predicted the love story of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash

MUMBAI : Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash met on the reality show Bigg Boss where there were contestants on the show.

They were the two popular contestants of the show and the fans loved the way they played the game. They were the finalists of the show where Tejasswi was the winner whereas Karan emerged as the second runner-up of the show.

Karan and Tejasswi today are an iconic real-life couple and the two have a lot of fans who bestow a lot of love and support on them.

Today they are trending on social media and within no time, their #hastag reaches 1 million tweets which creates history on social media.

The fans love watching them together and they wish to see them in a project together someday.

But did you know that somewhere Sara Ali Khan had predicted the love story of #Tejran

We came across a #Throwback video of Sara, where she had come on the sets of Bigg Boss and said that she is rooting for Karan and Tejasswi and that she is there to encourage them and push their story ahead.

Seems, like their love story was predicted by the actress much before it started on the show.

Well, there is no doubt that they are an adorable couple and today is a massive name in the world of television.

