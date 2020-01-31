OMG! When Siddarth kissed Shehnaaz...

MUMBAI: Siddarth and Shehnaaz is the most loved contestant on the show, the two have been loved by the audience, and their chemistry is loved by one and all. Their fans fondly call them Sidnaaz and they love to see them together.

As we all know that recently the two had a fallout and this wasn’t liked by their fans and the audience. But thankfully the two recently patched up and since then, the audience like their pair together.

One of their fans shared a cute little video where you can see the two being by each other’s side and Sid very cutely kisses Shehnaaz and the two really look good together.

It’s a very good feeling to see two people together and so loyal and faithful, as living in the Bigg Boss is not that easy, and where relationships go ups and downs, and in no time friendships breaks.

But it’s good to see Shehnaaz and Siddarth being there for each other even in their ups and downs and they set an example of loyalty and pure friendship.

Check out the post below: