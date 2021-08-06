OMG! When Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Raj Anadkat’s fans felt ignored because of Munmun Dutta; DEETS INSIDE

MUMBAI: The TMKOC is a popular show which is being telecasted on TV for years now. ‘Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is probably one of India’s favourite shows, it is definitely the longest-running sitcom. The characters are have made their own place in the hearts of the people. The audience is always updated and posted on what is going on in the life of the celebrity. TMKOC cast is a family in themselves and has a huge fan following. The cast is always in gossip and is flashed in the news for good and bad reasons.

The current gossip which is trending and has set the internet on fire is that the fans speculate Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadka aka Babitaji, Tappu from ‘Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah’ might be more than just friends.

TMKOC brings friends and families together, but the actors on the show are also very close to each other.

It is no secret that Munmun and Raj are great friends off-screen. They are always seen commenting on each other’s social media posts. Their comments, however, have led their fans to think if something might be brewing between them.

Taapu the famous name from ‘TMKOC’, aka Raj Anadkat also very active on YouTube and provides regular content. Raj recently was awarded the golden button which is given to YouTubers who reach or surpass 1 million subscribers. The button is made of gold-plated brass.

On being excited about his achievements, Raj shared a video where he can be seen song with the golden button in his hand. “Yayyy....finallyyyy the gold is here Thank you everyone for all your love and support, means lot to me,” he captioned his post.

Reacting to the video, Munmun Dutta commented, "Woohoo Congratulations,” with fire clapping and party hat emojis.

Again giving a response to Munmun’s comment, Raj replied, "@mmoonstar thank you,” with lovestruck and smiling face with hearts emojis.

The actors’ little chat was pin pointed and highlightes by fans who soon teased Raj for only replying to Munmun.

“@raj_anadkat sirf inko reply ye galt bat ha,” wrote one user. Another user pointed out Munmun’s comment and wrote, “@mmoonstar aa gya comment”.

Munmun and Raj often exchange praises on each other’s social media posts , this leads the fans to think that the duo is dating.

Are they really dating?

