OMG! When Tik Tok star Faisal Shaikh expressed his love to Mahira Sharma

MUMBAI: TikTok star Faisal Shaikh, who is better known as Mr Faisu, is an internet star. In no time his videos get a million views. He has a lot of fan following. Mahira, on the other hand, is known for her characters in Kundali Bhagya and Naagin 3, but her claim to fame is Bigg Boss 13.

Before entering the Bigg Boss house, Mahira used to shoot a lot of Tik Tok videos. Infact, she was a TikTok star! One of her fans shared a video where you can see Faisal expressing his love to Mahira in a typical 'Kabir Singh' way. Enacting character roles, Faisu is seen mouthing the famous dialogues from the movie Kabir Sigh in Shahid Kapoor style and seems like Mahira is not interested in him.

For the uninitiated, at one point in time, the two were rumoured to have been in a relationship but had never admitted it in public.

The fans have also commented that they love this pair, as they give a lot of couple goals. Their fans have created a hashtag #faira and have said that no one can separate them. Well, we wonder what Paras would have to say about this, considering the fact that he is quite possessive about his friend.

