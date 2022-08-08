OMG! This is why Rajeev Sen shared photo with Charu Asopa amid divorce

Mere Angne Mein actress Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are considered one of the cutest couples in telly town. However, going by the reports, it seemed things were a little complicated between the two.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 13:44
Rajeev-Charu

MUMBAI: Mere Angne Mein actress Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are considered one of the cutest couples in telly town. However, going by the reports, it seemed things were a little complicated between the two. And now, Rajeev has responded to his recent loved-up Instagram post with Charu, amid their divorce proceedings. Yes, you read that right.

ALSO READ: Controversy! Charu Asopa being massively trolled for flaunting sindoor in the hairline amid separation from Rajeev Sen

His response comes after Charu Asopa also changed her surname on Instagram from Asopa to Asopa Sen.

Rajeev, who is actress Sushmita Sen’s brother, took to his social media handle on Sunday and posted a photo with Charu, his first amid their separation. While Charu opted for a mauve outfit, Rajeev wore an orange T-shirt. Though he didn't caption the post, Rajeev added a red rose emoji.

Talking about his latest post and if they have patched things up, Rajeev told Times of India, “For my latest post, the picture says it all.” In the picture, Rajeev rested his head next to Charu's and kept his arms around his wife. They smiled and posed together for a selfie.

On the other hand, Charu shared pictures on Instagram with Ziana. In the photos, she wore sindoor (vermilion) on her forehead. Charu wrote, “Happy 9 months bday my love, life, and laughter. Thank you for coming into my life and making it so beautiful. I love you my Jaan." Her pictures left her fans confused about her split from Rajeev. A social media user wrote, “Haven't you divorced Rajeev? I don't understand why you wore sindoor?" Another person commented, “Why are you acting like an attention seeker?”

What is your take on the same? Hit the comment section.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: MUST READ! Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen hint at reconciliation, and these things prove it

CREDIT:  HINDUSTAN TIMES

Charu Asopa Rajeev Sen Television Stars Television News TellyChakkar social media Actors Sushmita Sen Ziana celebrity couple
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 08/08/2022 - 13:44

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
OMG! This is why Rajeev Sen shared photo with Charu Asopa amid divorce
MUMBAI: Mere Angne Mein actress Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are considered one of the cutest couples in telly town....
Dharm Yoddha Garud: Interesting! Vinta gets more importance, Kadru jealous
MUMBAI:It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out the show titled, ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological-...
Meet - Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Exclusive! Manjiri, Manushi and Kunal fight over Meet's kid?
MUMBAI: In a brief period, Meet - Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi Singh and...
Wagle Ki Duniya: Puzzling! Joshipura forced to help Harshad as he faces a heavy loss
MUMBAI: ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Maddam Sir: New Case! Haseena gets cracking on the new case, Cheeta confused
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is one of the most popular cop-comedy drama series on small screens. The show stars...
Exclusive! Rishton Ka Manjha fame Krushal Ahuja and veteran actor Surendra Pal bags Shaika's next for Star Plus
MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update.TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of giving...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Taapsee Pannu takes a jibe at Karan Johar for THIS reason, Scroll down for details
Shocking! Taapsee Pannu takes a jibe at Karan Johar for THIS reason, Scroll down for details
Latest Video