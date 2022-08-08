OMG! This is why Rajeev Sen shared photo with Charu Asopa amid divorce

MUMBAI: Mere Angne Mein actress Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are considered one of the cutest couples in telly town. However, going by the reports, it seemed things were a little complicated between the two. And now, Rajeev has responded to his recent loved-up Instagram post with Charu, amid their divorce proceedings. Yes, you read that right.

His response comes after Charu Asopa also changed her surname on Instagram from Asopa to Asopa Sen.

Rajeev, who is actress Sushmita Sen’s brother, took to his social media handle on Sunday and posted a photo with Charu, his first amid their separation. While Charu opted for a mauve outfit, Rajeev wore an orange T-shirt. Though he didn't caption the post, Rajeev added a red rose emoji.

Talking about his latest post and if they have patched things up, Rajeev told Times of India, “For my latest post, the picture says it all.” In the picture, Rajeev rested his head next to Charu's and kept his arms around his wife. They smiled and posed together for a selfie.

On the other hand, Charu shared pictures on Instagram with Ziana. In the photos, she wore sindoor (vermilion) on her forehead. Charu wrote, “Happy 9 months bday my love, life, and laughter. Thank you for coming into my life and making it so beautiful. I love you my Jaan." Her pictures left her fans confused about her split from Rajeev. A social media user wrote, “Haven't you divorced Rajeev? I don't understand why you wore sindoor?" Another person commented, “Why are you acting like an attention seeker?”

