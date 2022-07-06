Omg! Will Abhimanyu and Akshara reconcile in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning the hearts of the audience with their love. The roles are played by Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod respectively.

As we know in the current track we have seen Abhimanyu is angry with Akshara for revealing the dark secret to Neil being an illegitimate child. However, things are not okay between them. Likewise, in this video we see Akshara trying to mend things between them. Take a look at this video and let us know what you think about it. Will they be successful in reconciling ?



Check out the video

Meanwhile in the show we see that, Harsh is unaware of the happenings in his family and keeps spreading hatred for Neil and how Manjari has allowed him too much freedom. Akshara watches Manjari, who lays unconscious under medicinal influence.

