OMG! Will Kartik seek help from Sirat owing to Kairav’s deteriorating health in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television and fans loved watching the chemistry and love story of Kartik and Naira.

The show saw a change in the storyline as the makers decided to end the character of Naira and introduce Shivani as a new character.

This track had broken the hearts of fans, as they could not accept that Kartik would romance someone else.

Sirat has already made an entry in the show, and just like the audience, it's becoming difficult for Kartik also to accept Sirat. He wants to keep her away from Kairav.

In the latest episode, Kartik celebrated Valentine’s Day in memory of Naira, but when Sirat enters the party, Kartik is shocked and insults her.

He shouts at her and tells her that she has no right to take the place of Naira and wear her gown, to which Sirat says that it’s a misunderstanding.

Kartik gives her a final warning and tells her that she better stay away from his son.

Sirat breaks down on her birthday after being insulted by Kartik. In the latest promo, the makers have shown how Kairav’s health deteriorates and he almost faints in Kartik’s arms.

When Kartik takes him to the hospital, the doctors tells him that Kairav is very stressed as he is missing his mother, owing to which he asks about Sirat and asks whether she can help out with his health.

Kartik is shocked to hear this and doesn’t know how to react, because for this, he has to go back to Sirat and request her. But after insulting her, he knows she wouldn’t help.

The question that arises is that will Kartik bend down in front of Sirat for the sake of his son’s health?

What do you think? Do let us know in the comments below?

