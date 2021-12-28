OMG: A worried Dharmendra called Salman Khan on hearing he encountered a SNAKE BITE ‘THRICE’!

MUMBAI: Salman Khan was at his Panvel farmhouse where he got bit by a snake.

He was bitten thrice by a non-venomous snake. After being hospitalised at Navi Mumbai's Kamothe, the actor was discharged a few hours later. Salman returned to his farmhouse, Arpita Farms and celebrated his birthday on Sunday night.

Speaking about the incident, Salman had told ANI, “A snake had entered a room in my farmhouse and the children got scared. So I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it with my other hand to release it. When our staff saw the snake, they thought it was poisonous and due to the commotion that followed, the snake bit me not once but thrice," Salman was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Veteran actor Dharmendra recently revealed that he had instantly called up Salman Khan after the news of his snake bite was reported. When a Twitter user asked Dharmendra to wish Salman Khan on his birthday today, the veteran actor replied, “Salman is like a son to me…. He too has great love and respect for me. I always pray on his Birthday and wish him the best. I got worried and called him after the news of a snake bite. He is fit and fine.”

