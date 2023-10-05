OMG! Yeh Hai Chahatein: Shireen Mirza to be part of the show as Nitya Bajwa

MUMBAI : StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi to bits. The show has had a steady run and the audience love the chemistry of their dearest RuSha and now Nayan and Samrat as the show recently took a generational leap and Abrar and Sargun now play the lead characters as Nayantara and Samrat. The show took another major leap and now Pravisht Mishra and Shagun Sharma enter the show as Arjun and Kashvi.

The show is getting high on drama with each passing episode.

Yeh Hai Chahatein has been high on drama for a long time now took a drastic step with another major leap in the last 6 months. Now the story follows Nayan and Samrat, who have been separated for a long time and Nayan will reportedly be bringing up her and Samrat’s daughter and Satish’s daughter – Mahima.

A lot of new entries have made it to the show including Pravisht Mishra and Shagun Sharma as Arjun Bajwa and Kashvi. They were the most anticipated entries as new leads in the show along with Abrar and Sargun.

Now, another big entry that is seen in the show is Shireen Mirza. Shireen was seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as Raman Bhalla’s sister and she was a complex character then. Now, she will be seen to be close with Nayan. Reports suggests she is Arjun’s mother- Nitya.

The show has had a steady run and now with the new twists, it will be very interesting to see the new dynamics unfolding. Also, what will be Sam’s reaction when he learns of Kashvi who could reportedly be his daughter?

