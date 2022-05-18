Omg! Yeh Hai Chahatein's Rudra, aka Abrar Qazi is very much upset with the makers, Here's why

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Star Plus' popular show ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ is most loved for its unconventional storyline. The show is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track.

In this video we see that Rudra, aka Abrar Qazi is seen crying and is very upset with the makers. And it's all because the pack-up is late by 2 hours. Take a look a the funny reaction of the actor in the video below.

Check out the video

Meanwhile in the show, Preesha hugs Rudraksh with all the love and care she holds for him as she was worried that she would lose him. Rudraksh is frozen as he wants to hug her too but at the same time, knows that Preesha has done something wrong to him in the past.

Right then, Preesha’s parents along with Sharda, Revati and the kids come into the room to ask if they were alright.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.