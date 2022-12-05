OMG! Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar Armaan and Diya have a Romantic moment but here a twist, Deet Inside

Diya fortunately notices the footsteps of Bhavna in her room and grows suspicious about her. She gets the keys while Bhavna and Madhu get shocked.
arman-diya

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar is all set for a major track ahead. The show has always been high on drama.

In this video Swati aka Diya is showing the glimpse what happens behind the scene while shooting for a romantic moments and has given a witty caption as ''What happens on set stays on set (may be)'' Take a look at the funny video. 

Check out the video    

Meanwhile in the show, Diya fortunately notices the footsteps of Bhavna in her room and grows suspicious about her. She gets the keys while Bhavna and Madhu get shocked. They humiliate her for losing the keys and being irresponsible to which Armaan stands by Dia and supports her against them.

What will Madhu and Bhavna do? Let's see what happens in the upcoming track.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

