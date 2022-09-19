OMG! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai - You cannot miss Akshara, aka Pranali’s THIS Different Avatar

MUMBAI: Pranali Rathod is one of the most popular actors in the television industry. She has gained a lot of popularity playing the role of Akshara on the long-running show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Pranali is known for charm and beauty. Pranali made her acting debut in 2018 with Pyaar Pehli Baar. She portrayed Saanvi in the show's first episode. In 2019, she portrayed Suman Prajapati in Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki opposite Kinshuk Vaidya.

She then portrayed Saudamini Bhaumik Greenwood in Barrister Babu in 2020, opposite Pravisht Mishra and Jason Shah. In 2021, she portrayed Radha Sahani in Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye opposite Yash Tonk.

Her chemistry with co-star Harshad Chopra is all anyone can talk about. Fans love the storyline of Abhimanyu and Akshara. #AbhiRa is one of the most loved jodis in the television world, Abhimanyu Birla and Akshara are probably one of the only characters that trend on Twitter even for their onscreen and offscreen chemistry.

Pranali is quite active on social media and often shares fun behind the scenes from the sets and banter with the co-stars and sneak peeks into the show's storyline. Pranali was a guest on the Star Plus, reality show ‘Ravivaar with Star Parivaar’, as Akshara and she took to Instagram to share a few fun outtakes you have never seen Akshara like this before. Take a look:



Fans just can’t get enough of her cuteness on the sets. Pranali just had too much fun on the sets, dancing, playing around, and laughing.

Meanwhile, on the show, we see that Akshara is not quite happy.

Currently, Akshara reunites Kairav with the Goenka family.

Kairav feels happy to be back home and enjoys family time.

Meanwhile, Akshara prepares to reunite with Abhimanyu. She does not want to lose him at any cost. Aarohi does not want this reunion to happen. so, she makes a video of Kairav and sends it to Mahima. Mahima loses her cool when she watches the video and shows it to Abhimanyu.



Well, it looks like there is drama ahead for AbhiRa.

