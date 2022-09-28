OMG! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Navika Kotia diagnosed with ‘Meningitis’, details inside

MUMBAI: Actress Navika Kotia, who has been reportedly admitted to the hospital after being unwell for three days recently took to social media that she has been diagnosed with meningitis and will be hospitalized for 10 more days until she is completely cured.

Earlier, she shared a photo of herself being admitted to the hospital and mentioned in her earlier posts that her best buddy Palak Sindhwani, who portrays Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, had paid her a visit. She expressed her gratitude to her family and friends for supporting her during her difficult moments.

Particularly following the separation track, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata has been receiving a lot of positive feedback from the audience. The show's new cast members have impressed the audience, and both Navika Kotia and Mrunal Jain have been warmly received. Both of the characters have been giving the program a new narrative and introducing fresh plot twists.

Since her brother Shivansh Kotia portrayed the role of young Naksh on the show, Navika has a deep bond with it. When she was younger, Navika also made a brief appearance in Hina Khan's track.

Credit: ETimes